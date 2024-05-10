South Africa: Opposition Voices Alarm As ANC Enlists Zanu-PF Help for Elections Campaign

9 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

Opposition parties have expressed concern over reports that the ANC has asked Zanu-PF for assistance with its elections campaign, given the Zimbabwean ruling party's controversial electoral record.

Zimbabwean state media on Tuesday broke the news that the country's ruling party, Zanu-PF, had been called on by the ANC to assist with its final stretch of campaigning ahead of South Africa's general elections on 29 May.

The Herald reported that Zanu-PF had "been invited by [its] colleagues in the ANC to be part of their mobilisation process in the last few days of campaigning".

Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu told the newspaper, somewhat cryptically: "We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us. There are pressing issues that need to be addressed by South Africans on the political developments taking place there."

Neither Zanu-PF nor the ANC responded to Daily Maverick's request for comment on Thursday.

However, SABC radio news tweeted on Thursday: "The ANC has confirmed that Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF will assist the party during its election campaigns and will also be part of the observer missions during the May 29 elections."

On Wednesday, SABC TV news broadcast a clip of ANC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.