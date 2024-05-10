South Africa: Opposition Voices Alarm As ANC Enlists Zanu-PF Help for Elections Campaign

Opposition parties have expressed concern over reports that the ANC has asked Zanu-PF for assistance with its elections campaign, given the Zimbabwean ruling party's controversial electoral record.

Zimbabwean state media on Tuesday broke the news that the country's ruling party, Zanu-PF, had been called on by the ANC to assist with its final stretch of campaigning ahead of South Africa's general elections on 29 May.

The Herald reported that Zanu-PF had "been invited by [its] colleagues in the ANC to be part of their mobilisation process in the last few days of campaigning".

Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu told the newspaper, somewhat cryptically: "We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us. There are pressing issues that need to be addressed by South Africans on the political developments taking place there."

Neither Zanu-PF nor the ANC responded to Daily Maverick's request for comment on Thursday.

However, SABC radio news tweeted on Thursday: "The ANC has confirmed that Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF will assist the party during its election campaigns and will also be part of the observer missions during the May 29 elections."

On Wednesday, SABC TV news broadcast a clip of ANC...