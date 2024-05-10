Congo-Kinshasa: 8 Killed in Attack On DR Congo Health Center

9 May 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

At least eight civilians died Thursday in an attack on a health center in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to media reports that cited locals.

The attack occurred in the country's North Kivu province. Locals attributed the attack to the Allied Democratic Forces militia, which pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group in 2019.

"For now we have a toll of eight dead, including the sick and the accountant at the health center," Beni territory civil society leader Omar Kalisia told reporters. Kalisia added that one nurse was missing, and a house was set on fire.

In late 2021, the DRC and neighboring Uganda launched a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Forces. To date, that effort has not been successful.

The Thursday attack on the health center follows a May 3 attack on a camp for displaced people in the same province, and a May 7 bombing in a village in a neighboring province.

In the city of Goma on Thursday, social affairs minister Modeste Mutinga Mutushayi said that the toll from the attack on the camp for displaced people had risen to 35 people killed, with an additional 37 people injured. The initial death toll was estimated to be nine people killed.

Mutushayi visited Goma with a delegation from the capital, Kinshasa, investigating the attack. The United States blamed the assault on nearby Rwanda and the M23 rebel group, which the U.S. government says has ties to the Rwandan government.

The Rwandan government has rejected those accusations.

A few days later on May 7, a bombing in the neighboring province of South Kivu killed seven people and injured six more. Authorities also blamed M23 for that attack.

The rebel group M23, which is mainly led by Tutsis, recommenced its armed campaign in the DRC in 2021 and has taken control of large swathes of territory since then.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.