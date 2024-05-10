Kenya: Erdemann Warns Public Against Buying Its Apartments Listed for Auction

Nairobi — Erdemann Property Limited, a private developer, has warned the public against purchasing units or apartments listed for auction by KCB Bank through Garam Investments Auctioneers.

Through a notice issued on May 8, 2024, the developer listed over 90 apartments in Greatwall Garden Estate Phase 1 located at Shangai Road off Mombasa Road in the in the Athi River area of Machakos County, notifying the public that they are fully sold out to buyers who have legally occupied them.

"Take Notice tha Erdemann Property Limited is the registered head lessor /Developer of all that parcel of land known as Greatwall Gardens PHASE 1and registered as L.R.27317/2 located at Shangai road off Mombasa road Athi river area Machakos county," read the notice.

The listed units, comprising 2 and 3-bedroom apartments developed on the property, were advertised for auction by Garam Investments Auctioneers on May 21, 2024, at their offices located at Western Heights Karuna Road, Westlands, in various publications.

According to the developer, the listed units and apartments are subject to several ongoing court cases involving KCB Bank.

The cases include two ongoing cases at the Nairobi High Court and one at the Nairobi Court of Appeal.

Others are three cases at Mavoko Chief and Magistrate Court and another at Machakos High Court.

"Erdemann property limited therefore warns any prospective buyer of the said Apartments that any person purchasing the said apartments aforesaid shall do so at their own risk and subject to the outcome in court of the aforesaid cases," the developer warned.

The developer warned the public that the sale of the said apartments pending court cases is unlawful, illegal, and fraudulent activity.

"Take Notice that any purported sale of the said Apartments pending the court cases is unlawful, illegal and fraudulent."

The developer was involved in a legal battle with KCB Bank over a loan issued to them where the listed units and apartments were registered as security to repay the money.