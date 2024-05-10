Rwanda Can Be a Country Where No Woman Dies Giving Life

Rwanda's story of progress in maternal health is nothing short of remarkable. The country has managed, in terms of maternal mortality, to move from the red zone 'extremely high' category to the second best 'moderate' category in just under two decades.

The World Health Organisation categorises countries, based on their maternal mortality ratio (MMR) - defined as the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births - under four groups; low (below 100), moderate (100-499), high (500-999), and extremely high for above 1,000.

With a maternal mortality rate of 1,007 per 100,000 live births in 2000, childbirth was a perilous journey for many women in Rwanda. The number dropped to 259 in 2020, and that dramatic improvement places Rwanda among the top performers in Africa.

But why stop here? Rwanda, building on the positive trend of the last two decades, has the potential to become a nation where no woman dies giving life. This ambitious goal would not be a pipe dream. Here's why:

Momentum for change: Rwanda's dedication to healthcare is undeniable. Over two decades, skilled birth attendance increased to an impressive 91%. This, coupled with increased access to antenatal care, has empowered women and improved pregnancy outcomes.

Investing in infrastructure: Rwanda has prioritized building a robust healthcare network, with a focus on rural areas. This ensures women have access to quality medical care regardless of location.

Community engagement: Rwanda has deployed an extensive network of community health workers (CHWs) who serve as the frontline of healthcare delivery in rural and underserved areas. CHWs provide basic healthcare services, including maternal and child health education, and have played a crucial role in promoting antenatal care and encouraging facility-based deliveries.

The success story of Rwanda underscores the transformative power of political will and collective action in advancing maternal health. Challenges, however, remain and the country cannot lose sight of the ultimate goal - zero maternal deaths.

Addressing issues like malnutrition and teenage pregnancy can further decrease risks. Continued investment in healthcare worker training and advanced obstetric care is also crucial.

By the year 2028, under the 4x4 strategy to quadruple the number of health professionals within four years, Rwanda will add 32,973 personnel to its healthcare workforce. Nurses and midwives make up the two largest groups, with nearly 21,000 personnel, and expectant mothers will be the biggest winners from this investment.

Rwanda, by prioritizing women's health, investing in infrastructure, and fostering community engagement, is proving that zero maternal mortality is achievable. With unwavering focus and continued innovation, Rwanda can truly become a place where every woman brings life into the world safely.

Only three African nations - Seychelles, Cape Verde, and Algeria - are classified in the 'low' category, where maternal mortality falls between 0 to 99 per 100,000 live births. Rwanda should achieve this status within a few years, and such a goal is feasible.

This is not just about numbers; it is about mothers, daughters, sisters, and the very fabric of Rwandan society. By ensuring every woman survives childbirth, Rwanda empowers families, strengthens communities, and paves the way for a brighter future for all.

The author is a pharmacist by training and an editor with The New Times.