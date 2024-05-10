South Africa: Mihlali Gets Cooked by Rihanna's U.S. Fans After Sharing "Airbrushed" Photo

Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase rubbed shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood last week when she attended Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Soft Lit Glow event in Los Angeles.

Sharing photos of herself with the Umbrella singer on social media, Mihlali wore a Ryan Keys gown in a similar tone to Rihanna's custom Alexander McQueen dress.

Fans were impressed and praised the entrepreneur for her demure style. That was until X users (formerly Twitter) noticed something distinct about the photo.

Online users then accused Mihlali of airbrushing the picture to make herself look more attractive while leaving Rihana's face untouched.

X burner account ChrisExcel accused the local personality of mean girl energy, stating: "Mihlali airbrushed herself so she can cook Rihanna on this pic and liked every comment that says she looks better than Rihanna."

The Navy soon came for the award-winning content creator and her alleged actions made it onto US social media.

A Rihanna stan account posted: "Since you wanna be weird liking shady comments towards ri let's compare recent getty images and see who got mogged btch."

This was also in response to Mihlali allegedly liking all the comments saying she was prettier than Rihana.

When X users asked how they could tell if the image was airbrushed, many pointed at Mihlali's hairline, saying it was a dead giveaway.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni has had her fair share of drama. Last month, news of her relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo made headlines.

Rumours of Wicknell being a married man soon made the rounds, causing his estranged wife to comment, "He's a single guy".