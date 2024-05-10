Somalia: Somali NGO Consortium Meeting Convened in Mogadishu

10 May 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The quarterly meeting of the Somali NGO Consortium consisting of Government and local NGOs was held today, with Somali NATO Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) serving as the chair; discussed the Standing Challenge, aiming to accelerate collaboration and overcome challenges.

SoDMA's Information Management Expert, Mohamed Muktar presented the unified information of the government and the cooperation between SoDMA, local and international agencies.

The Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Hassan Isse and Deputy Director of the Somali NGO Consortium, Abdikadir Mohamed Ahmed jointly launched a consultation and decided to hold a conference to find solutions related to organization registration, tax exemption, and cooperation.

