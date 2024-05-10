Mauritius: Policy Dialogue Meetings Held Between the Finance Minister and Several Ministers in the Context of the 2024-2025 Budget

10 May 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had Policy Dialogue Meetings with several Ministers, yesterday in Port Louis, in the context of the forthcoming 2024-2025 Budget.

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Dr Marie Christiane Dorine Chukowry; the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Dr Anjiv Ramdhany; and the Minister of Industry, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mrs Naveena Ramyad, each met Dr Padayachy to put forward their proposals in view of the forthcoming budget.

Arts and Cultural Heritage

In a statement after his meeting with Dr Padayachy, Minister Teeluck highlighted that discussions focused on the two priority areas of his Ministry namely cultural heritage and arts as well as ongoing and new projects to be implemented and their financial costs.

Speaking about measures on the cultural front, he underscored the need to put in place more facilities for artists so that they continue to thrive. He also deemed important to rethink the way that cultural activities such as concerts are organised.

Commerce and Consumer Protection

For her part, Dr Chukowry stated that the meeting she had with the Finance Minister was very fruitful, with the latter very attentive to the proposals put forth with regards to the requests and aspirations of the population and consumers.

Public Service

As for Dr Ramdhany, he stated that the proposals put forward by his Ministry aim to ensure continuity and the welfare of public officers and their families. He mentioned the two-hourly casual leave which public officers are now entitled to and the granting of leave with pay against annual/vacation/sick leave to take care of sick children, parents and grandparents. These measures, he added, have been implemented following recommendations from Trade Unions.

Industry, SMEs and Cooperatives

In a statement, Ms Ramyad recalled that the manufacturing sector is going through a difficult phase, with a drop in exportation. It is therefore important, she emphasised, to support the sector in digitalisation, promotion, and facilitate access to workers.

Speaking about cooperatives, she said that there is a need to formalise the sector through empowerment and training and devise tailor-made schemes.

As regards SMEs, Ms Ramyad observed that the private sector should also give an important place to SMEs as suppliers. Furthermore, any enterprise with a turnover of more that Rs 25 million has the obligation to accommodate 10 SMEs, she stated.

She underlined the need to help each of the 38,000 SMEs present in Mauritius on a case-to-case basis. She also spoke of financial assistance to SMEs and decreasing the administrative burden so that the SMEs can manage his business and their market easily, as well as enhancing their visibility at different places such as the duty free section at the airport.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.