Kenya: Beware of Fake Ad for Thousands of Vacancies At Kenya's Anti-Drug Agency

Beware of fake ad for thousands of vacancies at Kenya's anti-drug agency

IN SHORT: A job ad circulating on Facebook falsely claims that Kenya's Nacada is recruiting thousands of people. The agency has reiterated that all genuine vacancies are advertised through authorised channels.

A job ad on Facebook claims that Kenya's National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) is looking to recruit thousands of people for various positions.

Nacada is a government agency that focuses on the fight against alcohol and drug abuse. The agency works with various institutions and organisations throughout Kenya.

The ad, titled VACANCIES ANNOUNCEMENT, was posted on Facebook on 7 April 2024 and again on 6 May. It claims that 2,228 jobs are available.

According to the ad, the jobs available include social workers, human resources managers, IT officers, auditors, electricians and public health officers.

The ad includes Nacada's logo, slogan and mission statement.

But is the agency hiring? We checked.

Clues ad is fake

There are a number of signs that this is a fake job advert. The email address listed - [email protected] - is not one usually found in genuine job adverts published by Nacada. An online search shows that Nacada email addresses usually end in @nacada.go.ke.

We couldn't find the ad on Nacada's official website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Furthermore, the ad contains spelling and grammatical errors, such as "by closer of business" instead of "by close of business". It is unlikely that such errors would be found in a genuine job ad posted by Nacada.

Nacada flagged the ad as "FAKE" in a message posted on its official X and Facebook accounts.

Nacada wrote on 8 May: "It has come to our notice that there was an advertisement circulating for vacancies within our organization that was not authorized or sanctioned by our official channels."

"Please be assured that our recruitment processes are conducted with the utmost transparency and integrity. Any official vacancies within our organization are communicated through our official channels, including our website, social media platforms, and authorized recruitment partners."

