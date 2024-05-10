Tunisia: CREs, Ona Ink MOU to Share Data

Tunis — A memorandum of understanding on sharing data between the Centre for Social Research and Studies (French: CRES) and the National Handicrafts Office (French: ONA) was inked on Thursday.

By virtue of this MoU, inked by CRES Director General Sondos Manser Semlali and ONA Director General Faouzi Ben Halima, the CRES undertakes to carry out cross-matching between statistical data from the ONA and the CRES artisan database covering craftspeople nationwide.

These two institutions will also collaborate on developing a joint study programme on social protection for craftspeople, reads a Social Affairs Ministry press release published on Friday.

This MoU falls under the scope of the implementation of the national strategy aimed at extending social coverage to professionals in all sectors, especially in craft trades.