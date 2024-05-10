Tunisia: Factsheet On Forestry Sector in Tunisia

Tunis — The following factsheet presents the forestry sector in Tunisia and its economic role, as well as the main tree planting projects and reported fires.

Tunisia lost almost 56,000 hectares of forest between 2016 and 2023, according to data from the Directorate-General of Forests.

Data on forest fires:

- Fires reported in Tunisia in recent days were quickly extinguished.

- The destoryed areas between 2016 and 2023 reached 22,000 ha (restored naturally) and 16,000 ha required intervention.

- Some 436 forest fires were recorded in the summer of 2023.

- Nearly 5,687 ha were destroyed.

- 4 major fires were reported in Tunisia, including the Melloula fire which damaged 1,200 ha.

- The 2023-2024 tree-planting programme projects the planting of 5,500 ha.

Economic and Social contribution:

- Forests and grassland cover almost 5.7 million ha in Tunisia.

- Nearly 1.25 million ha of forest area are natural forests and grassland.

- The number of forest dwellers in Tunisia is estimated at 1 million, i.e. almost 8% of the total population.

- Forests contribute to the storage of large quantities of carbon dioxide.

- Tunisian State owns nearly 80% of the country's forests.

- The forestry sector counts 17 national parks, 27 nature reserves and 42 Ramsar wetlands.

- The sector accounts for almost 40% of the income of forest dwellers, accounting for around 1.33% of GDP.

- The forestry sector accounts for 14% of national energy consumption and nearly 15% of livestock feed requirements.

- The forestry sector employs 230 technical managers.