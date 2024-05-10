Chad: After Elections On May 6th - President Deby Declared Winner

N'djamena — "The celebrations lasted late into the night, with the military firing into the air," report local sources from N'Djamena, capital of Chad, where yesterday interim President Mahamat Deby Itno was declared the winner of the presidential elections of May 6 (see Fides, 7/5/2024). "The fire from Kalashnikovs and machine guns continued in the center of the capital until one o'clock last night. We do not know whether and how many people were wounded or even killed by the bullets that fell to the ground during these shots," our sources say.

"The military also fired in the southern districts of the capital, but in this case it was more a form of intimidation than celebration. This is the opposition's electoral stronghold." According to the still incomplete official results announced by the Electoral Commission yesterday, May 9, Deby won with 61% of the vote, while his main opponent, Prime Minister Succès Masra, received just over 18% of the vote. Shortly before the official results were announced, Masra claimed in a video that he had won the election and thanked Chadians for "choosing change."

The election is also being contested by the opposition because it was difficult for the 2,300 election observers who have to confirm the legitimacy of the election to be present at all polling stations in the country. "However, the vote was peaceful. We will wait and see how things develop in the coming days. Chad's future also seems uncertain because the president's camp appears to be internally divided," our sources concluded.