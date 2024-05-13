Sudan's Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Al Fasher to Safeguard Civilians

press release

Statement by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, on the attack in Al Fasher.

I am gravely concerned by the eruption of clashes in Al Fasher despite repeated calls to parties to the conflict to refrain from attacking the city.

I reiterate - the violence threatens the lives of over 800,000 civilians who reside in Al Fasher.

I am equally disturbed by reports of the use of heavy weaponry and attacks in highly populated areas in the city center and the outskirts of Al Fasher, resulting in multiple casualties.

Wounded civilians are being rushed to Al Fasher Hospital. Civilians trying to flee are trapped in fierce fighting.

Already months of escalating violence around the city has hampered the sustained flow of aid and basic commodities, pushing people to the brink of famine. The capacity of health facilities is severely depleted.

It is heartbreaking to see this nightmare unfolding - conflict continuing to spread engulfing large parts of the country.

And again, civilians - men, women and children, paying the highest prices - their lives.

This must stop.

My plea to all parties engaged in the fighting is to uphold their international law obligations to protect civilians and stop the fighting.

The world is watching as this tragedy unfolds.