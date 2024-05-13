Uganda: 2.6 Million Households Counted in First Three Days of Census, Says Ubos

Uganda Bureau of Statistics has said at least 30% of the total number of households in the country representing 2.6 million households were counted in the first three days of the census.

"In Uganda have around 8.7 million households but in the first three days, we have covered around 30% of the households. Though we started badly, we have caught up with time. We would therefore like to assure the public of a smooth exercise," Dr. Albert Byamugisha, the UBOS board chairperson said on Monday.

Glitches

The first day of the census saw a number of glitches including tablets refusing to work while in other areas, there was no internet connection.

Also, a number of people complained of not having been enumerated on the opening day of the census which was a public holiday.

Commenting about the same, the UBOS board chairperson admitted glitches but said all were rectified.

"Some of the numerators who logged in that morning(opening day) had some challenges because they had been recruited behind the official system. Those who went through right process logged in successfully but the other ones saw the systems refuse because they couldn't recognize their names," Dr. Byamugisha said.

He noted that after rectified the problem, the tablets later worked properly.

He said in a bid to catch up with the lost time, especially in Mukono, Kampala and Wakiso districts, they have increased the number of enumerators and supervisors.

"We have increased the number of enumerators in Greater Kampala, more supervisors to ensure in the remaining days everyone is enumerated. Not every household would be enumerated in one day and its why we planned for 10 days of enumeration. We have so far covered 3 days. We still have 7 days to ensure complete coverage. Those who have not been enumerated will be covered in the remaining days," Byamugisha said.