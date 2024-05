THREE directors and a procurement specialist at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) have been relieved of their duties.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.

Those affected were Director Transport Joseph Mumba, Director Road Safety Alinani Msisya, Director Human Resource Mundi Chibale-Mwanza and Procurement Specialist Janet Mumba.

He said vacancies would soon be advertised.