South Africa: DA Rejects President Ramaphosa and Premier Lesufi's Blatant Abuse of a State Platforms for Party Campaigning

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is outraged by Premier Panyaza Lesufi and his party's inappropriate use of the Gauteng Provincial Government's (GPG) official social media platforms for their ANC campaigning.

Several posts seen by the DA on the Gauteng Provincial Government Facebook page show the President of the Republic of South Africa having voter engagement in Tshwane with the caption "On the Campaign Trail." In another post, Premier Panyaza Lesufi appears wearing an ANC t-shirt with the same caption.

Furthermore, the provincial officials who are managing these social media platforms are ANC cadres; hence, the DA has been fighting cadre deployment.

This clear exploitation of a state platform is unethical and violates the Electoral Code of Conduct. The Code clearly prohibits the use of one's power, privilege, or influence to manipulate the outcome of an election. Such actions also contradict the principles of fair play and transparency, which are crucial for a free and democratic society.

Although the ANC's actions are shocking, they are not surprising. They seem to be aware of the impending winds of change and the potential consequences on 29 May. They can do anything, even unlawful, to reclaim the hearts and choices of people they have betrayed over the previous five years.

We demand that the ANC immediately cease its improper use of governmental channels to advance its political agenda. Political parties must conduct their campaigns with honesty and legitimacy. Anything that goes against this breaks the code to which we all agreed.

The DA takes this matter seriously and will be lodging a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa, which is duty-bound to ensure free and fair elections.

We further caution all Gauteng residents to be aware of these vile practices designed to entice them to vote for the same party that has treated them with incomprehensible contempt for so long. Our mission to rescue them remains unwavering, and we will proudly accept the responsibility to lead this province to a brighter future after the elections.