Kenya: Residents Near Kitengela Police Station Evacuated After LPG Truck Started Leaking

13 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Residents living near Kitengela police station were evacuated after a truck that had been driven there with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) started to leak.

According to a police report, officers urged those living within 500 metres of the station to evacuate as a safety measure.

The lorry had been involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Namanga highway with a Toyota Landcruiser around 2AM, leaving a driver with injuries.

Police said the trailer was being driven from Isinya towards Kitengela, before colliding head-on with the Landcruiser that was moving on the opposite direction.

This pushed the Landcruiser into a ditch injuring the driver in the head and both hands. He was rushed to St. Paul's Hospital for treatment.

