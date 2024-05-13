Namibia: Two Arrested Over Wildlife Products

A Namibian (28) and an Angolan national (32) were arrested over the weekend for allegedly being found in possession of pangolin skin without permits, says national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

The two men were arrested in connection with dealing in controlled wildlife without a permit and the possession of the proceeds of unlawful activities, as well as the failure to present themselves to immigration control officials upon entering the country at Outapi on Friday.

"It is alleged that their arrests were initiated by an undercover operation whereby the duo presented to undercover police members the pangolin they intended to sell," Shikwambi says.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In another incident, a Namibian (34) was arrested at Matava village in the Kavango West region after allegedly being found in possession of dry honey badger skin worth N$2 500.

The incident took place on Saturday, and police investigations are ongoing.