Kenya: Top 5 Affordable Restaurants in Nairobi CBD

Times are tough, and we're all looking to tighten our belts when it comes to spending. Nairobi CBD which is mostly know for its chaos and traffic, is actually one place that you will be happy to know, has quite a number of pocket friendly restaurants and with good food. From traditional Kenyan dishes to international cuisine, these eateries cater to every palate and budget.

Here's some of what we discovered that promise both delectable meals and wallet-friendly prices in the heart of Nairobi's CBD (no particular order)

Top 5 Affordable Restaurants in Nairobi CBD.

Sonford Fish and Chips

Sonford Fish and Chips holds an unparalleled reputation as the ultimate destination for this iconic dish. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for decades, it has remained the go-to spot for chip lovers, regardless of the hour. There's something about their chips that sets them apart, leaving patrons addicted to their tantalizing taste. For less than 600 bob, diners can indulge in a plate of chips accompanied by a quarter chicken and two sachets of tomato sauce, ensuring a satisfying meal any time of day or night. Location- Moi Avenue.

Greenview Restaurant

Greenview Restaurant is renowned for its generous portions of food, leaving patrons either reclining in contentment as they allow their meal to settle or requesting a doggy bag for later enjoyment. The aroma of their must-try fish fingers wafts through the air, enticing passersby to step inside and indulge in a culinary delight that leaves them licking their fingers in delight. With meal prices ranging from 100 to 1000 bob, rest assured that you'll receive a satisfying meal and ample portion. Location- Tubman Road.

Kilimanjaro Restaurant

Known as one of the leading Somali-owned restaurants in Nairobi, this establishment boasts a wide variety of East African cuisine. Amidst its clean and inviting ambiance, patrons are greeted with generous portions that challenge even the heartiest of appetites. For less than 500 bob, one can partake in a feast fit for royalty, leaving with both stomachs and spirits satiated. Main branch location- Kimathi street.

Ranalo Foods

Ranalo Foods, affectionately known as Kowese's, remains a steadfast icon in Nairobi's culinary landscape. Here, tradition and culture converge on every plate, each bite a testament to the legacy of authentic local dishes. From steaming stews to succulent grilled delights, every meal at Ranalo Foods is a journey through Kenya's culinary heritage. And with prices averaging less than 1000 bob, patrons can feast like royalty without denting their pockets, allowing the flavors to linger long after the last bite has been savored. Location- Kimathi Street.

The Branch

Starting your week off with a hearty meal at The Branch is a splendid idea! The Branch stands out as a contemporary restaurant, deeply rooted in the culinary culture and heritage of the great people of Kenya. Indulge in a sumptuous serving of fish accompanied by brown ugali, or explore a variety of our African dishes carefully crafted to keep your body fit and healthy. Location- Kenya Cinema Plaza.