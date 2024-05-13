Mozambique: Big Rise in Insurgent Activity in Past Month

A major insurgent attack on Macomia town at 05.00 Friday morning (10 May) underlined the increase in insurgent activity since the end of Ramadan a month ago. An estimated 100 insurgents entered the town on the road from Mucojo to the east. There was heavy firing, which caused local residents to flee into the bush and stay there over night. Insurgents occupied the town until about 14.00 on Saturday

There had been some warning as the security services detailed three suspects in the town the week before. And the army and local militia did respond and the Defence Ministry says an insurgent leader called Issa was killed. But Lusa reports that the insurgents held the town until Saturday afternoon, and the population only began to return after the insurgents had left. (Macomia town had been occupied and largely destroyed two years ago.)

Two maps show the resurgence. The first is from Focus Group (8 May) showing all incidents in the month 10 April to 8 May. The second is our map showing zones of control and movement.

The second map shows that insurgents largely control Macomia district from the N380 (north-south) road to the coast. Insurgents also control southern Mocimboa da Praia district in dense forest along the Messalo River, and have unchallenged free movement in much of Quissanga district (where electoral registration was delayed and is only taking place this week) and eastern Ancuabe district and western Metuge district.

In the first report of this series (https://bit.ly/Moz-633, 22Feb) we reported the big push south into Chiure district and across the Lurio River into Erati and Memba districts of northern Nampula province. Large numbers of insurgents walked 200 km south, totally unchallenged. Eventually Rwandan troops were brought in. Also, insurgent actions reduced during Ramadan. But in the past month activity has increased again in Chiure and Erati. Rwandan troops plus a local militia from Mueda are in Chiure town. It appears that the insurgents are establishing a permanent presence on both sides of the Lurio River.

Carta de Moçambique (10 May) reported that people had fled from the homes in villages in Odinepa, Erati, and gone to Namapa (the district town of Erati), where a curfew was imposed. After two weeks they returned home, both because of the lack of food, and also because Rwandan troops had cleared the insurgents.

Attacks on villages in Quissanga, Ancuabe, Chiure, and Erati districts were reported in the second half of April. In general insurgents looted food and livestock; burned state buildings, houses and motorcycles; and killed several civilians. There has been fighting in a few places.