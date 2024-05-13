Mozambique: Rwandan Forces Kill Terrorists in Mocímboa DA Praia

Maputo — Rwandan troops, who are helping the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) to fight islamist terrorism in the northern Province of Cabo Delgado, have killed an unspecified number of jihadists in Calugo and Ulo, in Mocímboa da Praia district.

According to Tuesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique, this was the same group of terrorists who had, a few days ago, raided the villages of Nsangue and Tambuzi and Quifuque in Mocímboa da Praia, and Vamizi, in Macomia district, where they looted goods from the local population.

According to local sources, last weekend the Rwandan forces managed to bring back to the mainland a boat that the terrorists had stolen last week when they attacked the islands of Tambuzi, Quifuque and Vamizi.

"We saw the boat, it was brought back by the Rwandan forces', said fisherman Ali Mussa. "In recent days, fishing for malhacao (a small species of fish) has resumed'.

On 1 May, this group of terrorists attacked Tambuzi and Quifuque islands and, the following day, Vamizi island, looting various items from fishermen.