Uganda: Besigye Urges Opposition Action Following Sanctions

13 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

Former FDC president and leader of the Front for Transition, Rt Col Dr Kizza Besigye, has finally spoken out regarding the recent sanctions imposed on government officials.

These sanctions, coupled with rumors of additional measures by the UAE, targeting officials implicated in corruption and mismanagement of resources, have prompted Besigye to call for immediate action from the opposition.

In his address, Besigye emphasized that these sanctions are indicative of a lack of confidence in the current government's ability to address its internal issues.

He urged the opposition to seize upon this opportunity to energize their efforts and push for a change in leadership without delay.

Besigye also cautioned against divisive tactics within political parties, urging them to refrain from fostering animosity among members.

He stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among opposition forces, particularly in light of the upcoming 2026 elections.

His message to the newly registered political parties was clear: the focus should not solely be on securing leadership positions but on fostering a sense of unity and purpose towards effecting meaningful change in Uganda.

Besigye's remarks underscore the urgency of the current political climate and serve as a rallying cry for opposition forces to unite in their pursuit of a better future for the nation.

