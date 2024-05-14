Rwanda: Kigali Deserves a Modern Waste Management Solution, and It Should Come From Source

opinion

The announcement by the Rwandan government to build a new landfill to replace the problematic Nduba site located in Gasabo district is a welcome step. Residents have borne the brunt of unpleasant odors and potential health hazards for far too long.

This new multi-million dollar facility, which will be built by the country's water and sanitation utility agency, WASAC, is designed to be a modern and efficient waste management solution for city dwellers. It signifies a positive shift towards a cleaner and healthier Kigali.

ALSO READ: Nduba landfill to be shut down, modern facility in offing

However, building a new landfill is just one piece of the puzzle. To ensure its long-term success and prevent future Nduba-like situations, we must address the root cause of overflowing landfills: waste sorting at the source.

It is important to recall that Nduba was just opened a few years back after the landfill in Nyanza, Kicukiro district could no longer serve the purpose for the same reason as the one in Nduba currently.

ALSO READ Inside planned Rf93bn modern Nduba waste management facility

Educating residents, especially those in Kigali, on proper waste segregation is crucial. By separating organic waste, recyclables, and non-biodegradables in our homes, we significantly reduce the burden placed on landfills. Imagine - a significant portion of Kigali's waste could be composted, recycled, or even converted into energy, leaving the new landfill with only a fraction of the current load.

Rwanda has a strong track record of environmental leadership. The nationwide ban on plastic bags stands as a testament to this commitment and it was by all means something that could have been achieved without the full backing of the population.

With similar dedication, waste sorting can become a cultural norm within Rwandan households. Educational campaigns, community initiatives, and even incorporating waste segregation into school curriculums can all play a role in fostering this new habit.

ALSO READ Fight against banned plastic bags taken to the streets

The new landfill represents progress, but true success lies in preventing it from replicating Nduba's issues or those of Nyanza before that.

Let's embrace this opportunity to not just replace a landfill, but to build a culture of responsible waste management in Kigali, one sorted bin at a time.