Rwanda: How a Sculptor Is Taking Charge in Preserving the Environment

Inspired by the rich cultural heritage of his homeland, Claude Nizeyimana, a 25-year-old sculptor, last year initiated a project 'Ingoma100,' with an aim of intertwining the realms of art and nature.

'Ingoma100,' which translates to '100 Drums' is a collaboration with diverse artists to plant trees across various regions of the country.

Reflecting on the significance of this title, Nizeyimana remarked, "In our country, the drum serves a dual purpose, functioning both as a musical instrument and as a symbol of our culture. Crafted from wood, it embodies the rhythm of our culture and the resonance of our traditions."

He added: "In our culture, we perceive the number 100 as representing infinity. Just as trees symbolize life's continuity, 'Ingoma100' embodies the concept of a perpetual kingdom, where the bond between nature and humanity endures indefinitely."

Grounded in his experience as a sculptor, Nizeyimana discovered the motivation for 'Ingoma100' during a period of reflection. Recognizing his reliance on trees as a fundamental aspect of his craft, he realised a disconnection between his artistic output and the natural lifecycle of trees.

This revelation sparked curiosity among observers, prompting inquiries about the sources of his materials. In his words they would say, "Where do you get the trees you use?"

This realization sparked a profound shift in perspective, propelling Nizeyimana towards a deeper connection with the natural world and a commitment to giving back to the very source of his artistic materials.

"When I realised that we were using wood without considering its source, it prompted me to ask myself, 'Where do we get them?' That's when I understood why it's imperative to protect the environment. I began to ponder on my own role in this process, realising that if I'm contributing to tree cutting, I'm inadvertently fueling deforestation and failing to preserve the environment," he reflected.

"So, my approach is to utilize those trees and actively plant them, aiming to leave a positive footprint on the environment," he added.

Acknowledging the indispensable role of trees in various aspects of human life, he adopted a practical yet proactive perspective.

"Although we cannot halt tree cutting due to its various uses like furniture, paper, and medicine, I believe we can make an impact by replanting them," he said.

Realizing the detrimental consequences of using trees without taking action, Nizeyimana resolved to make a meaningful difference. "I found out that using these trees and not doing anything afterwards is bad. So, I told myself that in my little capacity, I can start doing something; that maybe if I use 3 trees in a year, maybe I can plant 1,000 trees to make an impact."

Motivated by the desire to contribute positively to the environment, he reflected, "I said to myself, let me plant trees since I benefit from them, not just through my art but also because of the air I breathe," he added.

What started as one person's idea quickly grew into a group effort driven by Nizeyimana's inclusive vision.

"I began as one person, but I didn't want to embark on this journey alone. So, I reached out to fellow artists, inviting them to join me in planting trees. Other people who want to contribute can also join," he shared.

Nizeyimana took the initiative to gather fellow artists, extending invitations to friends and acquaintances alike. "I just told my fellow artists, some of them are my friends and others are friends of my friends," he explained.

With a rented car as their mode of transport, they went along on their journey, "We went there so that we can work together," he emphasized, highlighting how the collective effort not only facilitated the planting of trees but also provided a platform for sharing and nurturing new ideas among the group.

Nizeyimana dreams big for his project, driven by a deep-seated passion for tree planting. "I want to see my project go far," he expressed. Beyond planting trees, he is committed to conducting research on their utility and potential benefits.

He envisions a bright future for his project, where the number of participating artists grows alongside the number of trees planted.

"My dream for this project is to see both the number of artists involved and the trees we plant grow. I envision seeing a forest-like sanctuary for artists as a result of Ingoma100," he added.

Trees serve as the foundation of Nizeyimana's artistic journey, as he stated, "First and foremost, trees are essential to my art as a sculptor; they represent my primary connection to my craft. Secondly, creating art requires a conducive environment where I can breathe freely and feel alive, thanks to the oxygen provided by nature."

Nizeyimana reflected highlighting the profound bond between his creative process and the natural world, particularly influenced by the artistic traditions rooted in African culture.

"In Africa, our art was mostly based on trees and stones. Personally, as an African artist, I feel a deep connection with trees in that way," he said.