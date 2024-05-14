Somalia: Grenade Attacks Target Southwest State Officials in Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia — In a shocking turn of events on Sunday night, two residential homes in Baidoa, the interim administrative capital of the Southwest state, were attacked by unknown assailants.

The attacks involved the hurling of hand grenades at the residences of prominent Southwest state officials, causing a stir among residents and security agencies.

The first attack targeted the home of Kurow Amhar, a member of the Darwish army within the regional administration. Shortly after, a second grenade was thrown at the residence of Ilyas Ali Noor, the former Minister of Information of the Southwest administration, who currently serves as the director of the Tubsan Agency.

As of the latest reports, no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for these attacks, leaving the motives behind the actions unclear.

The security agencies have not provided any information regarding the incidents, and no casualties have been reported in connection to the explosions.

These attacks have raised concerns about the safety and security of officials within the Southwest state, prompting a call for increased vigilance and investigation into the matter.

Baidoa residents and officials alike are awaiting further details from the security agencies regarding the perpetrators and the reasons behind the attacks.

As the situation develops, it is crucial for the Southwest state's security apparatus to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety of its officials and citizens.

The lack of information and the absence of a claim of responsibility have only added to the uncertainty surrounding the events.