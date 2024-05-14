Rwanda: Kagame, Doumbouya Discuss Ways to Bolster 'Productive' Bilateral Cooperation

President Kagame arrived in Conakry on Monday, May 13, for a visit during which he discussed with President Mamadi Doumbouya, ways to bolster bilateral relations between Rwanda and Guinea-Conakry.

This comes following Doumbouya's three-day official visit to Rwanda in January.

President Kagame has arrived in Conakry for a visit where he was received by President Mamadi Doumbouya @presi_doumbouya. The two Heads of State held a tête-à-tête meeting, discussing ways to strengthen existing productive bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Guinea in... pic.twitter.com/49gkyXwoGM-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 13, 2024

In January, Kagame and Doumbouya expressed interest in furthering relations between their two countries for the benefit of their people.