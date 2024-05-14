Malawi: Analysts, Govt Shocked With APM Remarks of Calling On Chakwera 'To Open Up Central Region'

13 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The government has labeled the call by former president of Malawi and DPP leader Peter Mutharika as unwarranted, asking President Lazarus Chakwera to open up the central region for other political parties to conduct political rallies ahead of the 2025 polls.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu says the former Malawi leader would have been at the forefront of condemning any form of political violence rather than finger-pointing at other political leaders.

Meanwhile, political experts in the country have predicted a volatile political landscape marred with violence in the run-up to the 2025 general elections.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa says what former president Peter Mutharika said is worrisome as it shows that daggers have been drawn between two major political parties in the country.

Another expert, George Chaima, has expressed shock at Mutharika's sentiments, saying the plea to Chakwera is invalid, as no party in the country has a mandate to shut down any region politically.

