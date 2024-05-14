Malawi: Chakwera Leads Malawi in Signing 16 Trade Agreement With 37 Indian Investors, Move to Boost Exports

The country's exports to India are expected to drastically increase following the signing of 16 trade agreements between some Indian investors and Malawian institutions including government departments.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace today during an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera, leader of the 37-member delegation from India Sunil Hukumatray Rajdev said some will also invest in the ICT and tourism sectors. The delegation also included the Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Shri Gopalakhrishnan, and the Malawian High Commissioner to India, Mr. Leonard Mengezi.

President Lazarus Chakwera has since reaffirmed his administration's commitment to increase the scope of trade for economic growth and urged the Indian investors to invest in other areas such as livestock production and value addition.

During the meeting, the Indian delegation also presented a Swayam Diagnostic Medical Machine to President Chakwera on behalf of first Lady Monica Chakwera and the machine is expected to be donated to any hospital of the first Lady's choice.

According to Minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Gwengwe, the Indian investors are among others interested to buy avocado pears and Sesame from Malawi, adding that others are interested in investing in various fields such as agriculture, mining, health, and others.

The group has already engaged with local institutions like ADMARC and Mega Farms Unit to explore potential collaborations.

Mr. Sunil Hukumatray Rajdev, the leader of the Indian delegation, expressed gratitude for the President's audience and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Malawi's development through continued collaboration and investment.

