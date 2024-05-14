Zimbabwe: Neville Mutsvangwa Denied Bail, Magistrate Says Minister's Son a Flight Risk

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa's son, Neville, who is facing several criminal charges including money laundering and dealing in foreign currency has been denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Mutsvangwa is jointly charged with Simbarashe Tichingana and Ellis Majachani.

He also faces another charge of breaching the Telecommunications Act.

In passing his ruling, the magistrate noted that it is on record that Mutsvangwa has free funds and this supported by the fact that he is a son of a minister might induce him to flee the court's jurisdiction. He will be back in court on May 30.

"Accused is a minister's son and has connections and can sustain a livelihood outside the country.

"The court finds that if granted bail, the accused may flee because they are a flight risk, hence bail denied," he ruled.

The state had opposed bail, submitting that Mutsvangwa was difficult to arrest after he blocked the police for hours only to be found hiding behind bags of rubbish after the officers forced their way in.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira also told the court that there was already overwhelming evidence against the three.

He said they are facing very serious offences and face up to 25 years if convicted.