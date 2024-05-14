Zimbabwe: Neville Mutsvangwa Denied Bail, Magistrate Says Minister's Son a Flight Risk

13 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa's son, Neville, who is facing several criminal charges including money laundering and dealing in foreign currency has been denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Mutsvangwa is jointly charged with Simbarashe Tichingana and Ellis Majachani.

He also faces another charge of breaching the Telecommunications Act.

In passing his ruling, the magistrate noted that it is on record that Mutsvangwa has free funds and this supported by the fact that he is a son of a minister might induce him to flee the court's jurisdiction. He will be back in court on May 30.

"Accused is a minister's son and has connections and can sustain a livelihood outside the country.

"The court finds that if granted bail, the accused may flee because they are a flight risk, hence bail denied," he ruled.

The state had opposed bail, submitting that Mutsvangwa was difficult to arrest after he blocked the police for hours only to be found hiding behind bags of rubbish after the officers forced their way in.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira also told the court that there was already overwhelming evidence against the three.

He said they are facing very serious offences and face up to 25 years if convicted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.