Rwanda: Elections - When Will the Chamber of Deputies Be Dissolved?

Elections for Rwanda's next President and Members of Parliament are scheduled to take place on the same dates, in July. Before the serving Head of State's term in office ends, Parliament's Lower House, or the Chamber of Deputies, must be dissolved.

Article 79 of the Constitution provides that for election purposes, the President of the Republic dissolves the Chamber of Deputies at least 30 days and not more than 60 days before the end of the parliamentary term ends.

The fourth legislature commenced in 2018 and was, initially, scheduled to end in 2023. But, it was extended by article 173 of the Constitution, allowing both Presidential and parliamentary elections to take place at the same time, this year.

Also, article 100 of the Constitution stipulates that elections for the President are held at least 30 days and not more than 60 days before the end of the term of the incumbent President.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), since the incumbent President took oath on August 18, 2017 - the same day his term began - his seven-year term will end on August 17, 2024. As such, the Chamber of Deputies might be dissolved between June 17 and July 17 - considering the provision for not more than 60 days, and at least 30 days, before the term ends.

Starting from the upcoming elections, the term of office for the President will be five years, which is the same as that of MPs, according to the Constitution.

Throughout the country, the polling date for the President and 53 MPs elected from a final list of names of candidates proposed by political organisations, or for independent candidates, is July 15, while it is expected that the diaspora will vote on July 14.

The Chamber of Deputies has 80 members: 53 elected from a fixed list of names of candidates proposed by political organisations or independent candidates elected by direct universal suffrage based on proportional representation; 24 women elected by specific electoral colleges following the national administrative entities; two elected by the National Youth Council; and one elected by the National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

Tuesday, July 16, is the election day for 24 female MPs elected by specific electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities; two MPs elected by the National Youth Council; and one MP elected by the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, according to the December 2023 Presidential Order relating to elections of the President and MPs.

Rwanda's legislature is bicameral; having two chambers - the Chamber of Deputies which is the Lower House, and the Senate which is the Upper House.

As per the Constitution, the Senate cannot be dissolved.

The Chamber of Deputies was established on October 10, 2003, after the transitional period.

The first legislature commenced in 2003 and ended in 2008.

The second legislature commenced in 2008 and ended in 2013.

The third legislature commenced in 2013 and ended in 2018.