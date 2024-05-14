Rwanda: UN Team, Rwanda Air Force Discuss Aviation Safety

A delegation from the United Nations, led by Michael Mulinge Kitivi, the Director of the Uniformed Capability Support Division, visited the Rwanda Air Force Headquarters, on Monday, May 13, and was received by Brig Gen Geoffrey Gasana, the Deputy Air Force Chief of Staff.

The visit aimed at discussing ways of enhancing aviation safety and operational readiness in peacekeeping operations, stated the Ministry of Defence.

"Michael Mulinge stated that the Rwanda Air Force leadership and the UN delegation will work together to develop a plan to improve aviation safety in peacekeeping operations, particularly in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)," reads the ministry's statement.

"He stressed that UN greatly appreciates the role of Rwanda's Aviation Unit deployed in South Sudan since 2012. The unit has made significant contribution to peace keeping effort and will be continuously supported by the UN to continue this critical role."