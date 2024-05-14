Somalia: Ambassador Jibril Inaugurates the Somali Investment Academy At Strathmore University

Nairobi, Kenya — In a groundbreaking initiative, the International Financial Corporation (IFC), a subsidiary of the World Bank, in collaboration with Strathmore University Business School, has launched the Somali Investment Academy (SOMINA) program.

The Ambassador of Somalia to Kenya, Mr. Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, inaugurated the Somali Investment Academy (SOMINA) at Strathmore University's Business School on Monday.

This specialized executive education program aims to empower private sector officials in Somalia with the skills and knowledge required to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the country.

The launch of SOMINA is particularly significant as Somalia has recently joined the East African Community (EAC), opening new avenues for trade and investment. The program's focus on enhancing the capacity of private sector executives and business owners is crucial in driving economic growth and prosperity in the region.

"Honored to be a keynote speaker at the inaugural ceremony, the significance of SOMINA in fostering a culture of learning and innovation among Somali entrepreneurs was highlighted," said ambassador Jibril.

The program is designed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge to navigate the global business landscape effectively.

Somali investors have already demonstrated their potential and resilience by contributing to job creation and economic development in countries such as Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

These success stories underline the potential of Somalia's private sector and the transformative impact of strategic investments and innovative thinking.

The Somali Embassy in Kenya plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between investors and opportunities in Somalia and Kenya. By providing country-specific data and insights into the regulatory framework governing investment, the Embassy facilitates a conducive environment for business growth and development.

In conclusion, the SOMINA program represents a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of the Somali private sector and fostering economic growth in the region.

By equipping private sector officials with the necessary skills and knowledge, SOMINA is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of business in Somalia.