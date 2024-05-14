Rwanda: Ojemba Palace Launches in Kigali, Aims to Serve European Markets

In today's digital age, organisations--whether in technology or other sectors--must leverage digital tools effectively to remain competitive and foster growth.

This shift is leading traditional companies to recognise that to succeed in a digital world, they must adopt the mindset and practices of software companies.

Germany faces a shortage of over 140,000 IT professionals, while countries like Rwanda have qualified IT professionals either unemployed or working in unrelated fields. In response to these challenges, international software house MaibornWolff and Hugo Obi, the CEO of Maliyo Games, a leading African gaming studio based in Nigeria have partnered to establish Ojemba in Kigali and partner with The Gym, a local tech training center.

The inauguration of Ojemba Palace in Kigali on Friday, May 10, marked the establishment of a development hub where software engineers craft products for European companies. Ojemba aims to become the most relevant software engineering company in East Africa.

"In addition to technical expertise in hardware and software languages, software developers must excel in specific processes and collaborate effectively with business operations to deliver software products efficiently," explained Hugo Obi, founder of Maliyo Games and Ojemba co-founder, during a press interview. "This is the expertise and support we aim to provide here at Ojemba."

"We train people in software engineering as part of our work. Participants receive free training through our program, and if they meet the rigorous requirements, they have the opportunity to join our team," explained Obi.

"Our focus is on talented young Rwandans with backgrounds in software engineering," he emphasized.

Regarding the demand for software engineers in Europe, Obi emphasized the urgency of building business relationships and accelerating training efforts. "Our investment in The Gym provides essential infrastructure to support our talent pool, showcasing the potential of this model," he added.

The training programme spans about seven months, with ongoing learning and support from senior engineers based in Germany. "After completing the programme, our employees continue to learn on the job and receive guidance from experienced seniors.

This supportive environment fosters continuous growth and collaboration among colleagues," Obi elaborated.

Discussing the impact on the local software development sector, Obi highlighted the program's contribution. "Our training is free, and all our employees in Rwanda are Rwandans. We create a cycle where our current employees recommend the programme to their friends, who then have access to training and potential employment opportunities.

Reinvestment, mentoring, and support play a critical role in nurturing talent and advancing the local sector," he said.

In their presentation on 'Why European IT Companies Should Embrace Africa,' Volker Maiborn, Ojemba Co-Founder, underscored the untapped potential of Africa's talent pool and advocated for strategic collaboration with established professionals as the pathway to success.

"We're taking on demanding projects, developing bespoke software applications in collaboration with our German software developers. Our teams create custom solutions for prominent clients like BMW, the German railway, and startups, among others."

The German ambassador to Rwanda, Heike Uta Dettmann, expressed her delight during her address: "I'm thrilled to see that your company prioritizes social and environmental sustainability. This is not only crucial for the future of our children but also showcases the strong partnership between Germany and Rwanda, particularly in climate and development initiatives. Rwanda's holistic approach to everything is commendable, and Germany is eager to learn from and align with this path."

"Yesterday evening, we gathered to celebrate Europe Day on May 9, commemorating the founding of the European Union in 1950. It's important to highlight that Germany is part of Europe, part of Team Europe in Rwanda. Together, Rwanda and Europe have limitless potential for the future," she said.

During a press interview, Cynthia Ikirezi Ndiramiye, a newly hired software developer, highlighted the programme's emphasis on foundational basics, noting that mastering these fundamentals is crucial for understanding advanced frameworks and libraries in software development.

"One standout aspect of The Gym's program is that they teach you how to learn, not just specific technologies or languages.

It doesn't solely focus on coding skills; they emphasise communication with customers and public speaking, essential for any workplace scenario and this prepares you for diverse projects and technologies you may encounter in future roles.

Completing The Gym's programme isn't just about graduating--it's about truly thriving. Upon completion, you're well-prepared to work for various companies."

"Our cohort was sponsored by Ojemba, with support from MaibornWolff. Our seniors, who are from MaibornWolff, also work for Ojemba, providing us valuable exposure to real-world software engineering scenarios," Cynthia concluded.