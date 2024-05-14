South Africa: Dineo Ranaka is Ready to Cook Up a Storm

South African media personality Dineo Ranaka announced her latest venture on Instagram with a series of pictures.

Dineo, 40, unveiled that she has opened a new restaurant in Johannesburg called The Untrained Chef.

Dineo joined forces with the Purple Chef Barney Jir i.

The outspoken radio and television personality is no stranger to making headlines. The launch of her Sandton eatery created a buzz on social media with fans and celebrities wishing her well.

The post stated: "We believe in a culture of mindful eating. Food that nourishes the body, invigorates the mind and uplifts the spirit."

Sharing what the restaurant stands for, the founder of The Untrained Chef, Dineo said that "discipline is the chisel, focus the hammer, and sacrifice the forge."

Dineo, the idea emerged from her posting her favourite dishes on Instagram in 2017, according to EWN.

So what culinary treats can patrons of her establishment expect? All things hearty and healthy, Dineo told EWN.

She deleted all her previous social media posts earlier in the year, which sparked some concern.

This comes after she spoke out in 2023 about her mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

She checked herself into a rehab facility and assured fans she was doing better, according to The South African.

Dineo started her professional career in radio on 5FM as co-host of the Fanta World Chart Show, ventured into TV presenting, hosting a weekly talk show on Mzansi Magic and her reality TV show on Showmax, Dineo's Diary. She also launched a clothing line called ANXY.