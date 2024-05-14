Zimbabwe Starts Issuing E-Passports in South Africa This Week

14 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

Zimbabwe starts processing e-passports at its embassy in South Africa this week, with officers from the Registrar General's department deployed to train the consulate staff.

The move will make the documents easily accessible in the neighbouring country where over one million Zimbabweans moved to in search of greener pastures.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage of Zimbabwe, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi "Staff from the registrar's office will this week be travelling to our South African Embassy to train the consulate staff on how to process e-passports.

"Officials sent to Johannesburg for the purpose of training consulate staff, would also issue the first e-passports this week."

Faranisi announced that plans are underway to open e-passport offices in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The government has significantly expanded its e-passport services by establishing multiple centres across the country, in addition to the existing facilities in Harare and Bulawayo.

New centres have been opened in various locations, including Guruve, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murehwa, Zvishavane, and Chinhoyi.

This widespread rollout aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for citizens seeking e-passport services, making it easier for them to acquire travel documents.

The Civil Registry Department started issuing e-passports in 2022, in response to the government's initiative to simplify and streamline the process of obtaining travel documents.

