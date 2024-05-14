Ethiopia: Education Reform to Boost Competency in Manufacturing Industry

14 May 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The national reform in education would greatly contribute for the development of manufacturing sector through nurturing professionals and conductingproblem-solving researches, Education Minister said.

Speaking at the Made in Ethiopia Expo on Sunday, Education Minister Prof. Birhanu Nega stated that as part of the education sector reform, efforts are underway to bring education institutions to become center of knowledge to support national economy including the manufacturing sector.

The education sector reform would greatly contributed for the success of the manufacturing industry throughcreating skilled manpower and conducting experimental researches, he stressed.

For this reason, Berhanu said the ministry has been focusing on ensuring quality of education in which problem-solving researches conducted to support the advancement ofthe productionsector.

Moreover, he noted, it needs strengthening industry-university linkage as well as improving budget allocation for research and study activities to boost the competence and productivityof local manufacturers.

According to the Minister, the competiveness of manufacturing industry requires support fromthe government, private sectors and other stakeholders.

For his part, Industry Minister MelakuAlbel said that coordinated efforts have been underway to improve industry sector production capacity. Working in collaboration with education institutions is mandatory to boost sector's production capacityand competitiveness.

He called on education sector institutions to be exemplary by purchasing locally produced education materials including school uniforms, bagsandshoes.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.