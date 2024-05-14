Ethiopia: Education Reform to Boost Competency in Manufacturing Industry

The national reform in education would greatly contribute for the development of manufacturing sector through nurturing professionals and conductingproblem-solving researches, Education Minister said.

Speaking at the Made in Ethiopia Expo on Sunday, Education Minister Prof. Birhanu Nega stated that as part of the education sector reform, efforts are underway to bring education institutions to become center of knowledge to support national economy including the manufacturing sector.

The education sector reform would greatly contributed for the success of the manufacturing industry throughcreating skilled manpower and conducting experimental researches, he stressed.

For this reason, Berhanu said the ministry has been focusing on ensuring quality of education in which problem-solving researches conducted to support the advancement ofthe productionsector.

Moreover, he noted, it needs strengthening industry-university linkage as well as improving budget allocation for research and study activities to boost the competence and productivityof local manufacturers.

According to the Minister, the competiveness of manufacturing industry requires support fromthe government, private sectors and other stakeholders.

For his part, Industry Minister MelakuAlbel said that coordinated efforts have been underway to improve industry sector production capacity. Working in collaboration with education institutions is mandatory to boost sector's production capacityand competitiveness.

He called on education sector institutions to be exemplary by purchasing locally produced education materials including school uniforms, bagsandshoes.