Ethiopia: Govt Raises Over 154 Mln Birr for Clean Ethiopia

14 May 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) disclosed that over 154,000,000 Birr has been collected through the digital telethon in a single day on the Sunday for the Clean Ethiopia initiative.

The digital telethon with a target to obtain 50 ,000,000 Birr in 10 hours started at 8:00 AM and concluded at 6:00 PM.

Prime Minister's Press Secretariat Head Billene Seyum, stated that some 154,000,000 Birr was collected in a single day through the digital telethon.

She mentioned that the Ethiopian Commercial Bank has donated 23,000,000 Birr apart from promising to contribute more.

She also recalled that the employees of MIDROC Investment Group and its affiliated companies donated 64,000,000 Birr.

She indicated that 40,533 people took part in the digital telethon.

in his message through social media platform , Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) thanked those participated in the telethon.

Athletes, sportspersons and fans who have made Ethiopia proud, regular taxi drivers, intellectuals, investors were thanked for their contribution during the digital telethon.

It was learnt that the contribution of over 40,000 citizens who partaken in the digital telethon from all over the world would be remembered through the construction of public toilets in every area.

