Kenya: 724,000 Passport Backlog Cleared - CS Kindiki

14 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — All 724,000 passports that were part of the historical backlog have been printed, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

The passports had accumulated between June 2021 and March 2024.

CS Kindiki said Monday that 684,500 passports have already been collected by their owners.

"It took a bit of time to get exchequer funding, pay pending supplier debts, dismantle the corruption cartels, and acquire and install modern, high capacity printing equipment," he said.

Kindiki made the announcement after he held a service delivery efficiency review meeting and inspected passport production at Nyayo House,

The Interior CS stated that efforts were underway to fastrack the collection of 39,500 ready but uncollected passports from the backlog lot.

He added that the government is working towards sustaining the production and delivery systems to and create system efficiency in the archival, record management, registry and Information Technology management.

Kindiki stated that going forward, all new applicants will receive their passports within 21 days from the date of application, while urgent cases will be processed immediately.

"Effective August 1, 2024, the waiting period will be reduced to 7 days and further to 3 days effective November 1, 2024," he stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.