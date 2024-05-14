Kenya: Comprehensive Health Coverage Key in Managing Rising Staff Costs

In recent years, staff costs in Kenya have been on the rise, posing significant challenges for businesses across various industries. Some of the major factors fuelling this surge include inflationary pressures, rising living costs and demand for skilled labour.

As companies grapple with escalating staff expenses, the temptation to cut health insurance coverage grows, potentially leading to sacrificing employee well-being while amplifying overall costs. However, amidst these challenges, companies seeking to navigate their workplace expenditures must prioritize the issue of sufficient health coverage for their employees.

The absence of adequate health coverage not only places financial strain on the workers but also imposes indirect costs on employers, such as decreased productivity and increased absenteeism due to health-related issues. Furthermore, it contributes to higher turnover rates as employees seek better benefits elsewhere, necessitating recruitment and training costs.

Balancing the need to offer quality healthcare benefits with budgetary constraints requires strategic planning and proactive measures. Companies that are keen to manage their health insurance costs while ensuring employee well-being must begin by assessing the existing health plans offered to employees. This includes reviewing factors such as cost, what employees pay out of pocket before insurance kicks in (deductibles), co-payments and what medical services are covered. This evaluation will help in finding ways to save money or improve the plans.

Secondly, a company should negotiate with a health insurance provider to secure favourable terms and pricing. By leveraging on the employee pool, a company can enjoy lower premiums, enhanced benefits and the incorporation of value-added services into their health coverage plans. Some of these value-added services include telemedicine services, preventative care and wellness programs. The integration of these services will improve health outcomes and ensure access to convenient and cost-effective care.

As companies negotiate their health plans with insurers, they must also empower employees with the necessary tools and knowledge to make informed decisions. One vital aspect of this education process includes encouraging responsible healthcare consumption. This can be done through the utilization of cost comparison tools that allow individuals to compare prices, enabling them to make cost-effective choices without compromising on quality.

Additionally, promoting the use of generic medications can result in substantial savings for both employees and the company. Generics offer comparable efficiency to brand-name drugs but at a fraction of the cost, making them a more economical option for medication needs.

Furthermore, emphasizing the benefits of utilizing in-network providers can help to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for employees. In-network providers typically have negotiated rates with insurers, resulting in lower co-payments and overall healthcare costs. Engaging with these providers will optimize healthcare spending and ensure access to quality care.

Lastly, implementing wellness programs and initiatives aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles will contribute to lower healthcare utilization and costs eventually. Employees who embrace holistic health management will avoid costly medical interventions and treatments.

In conclusion, it is paramount for companies to partner with an insurance company that comprehends the challenges posed by escalating staff costs. Such a collaboration will not only empower the workers to access affordable and comprehensive insurance solutions but also ensure long-term success of the company. By prioritizing staff well-being and financial stability, companies can bolster their competitiveness while fostering a workforce that is healthier, more engaged, and productive.

Njeri Jomo is the CEO, Jubilee Health Insurance