Uganda: Jeje Odongo, Kiryowa Kiwanuka Tasked On Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has said the UK cannot falsely accuse any Ugandan and he lets it pass.

He has therefore tasked the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo, and the Attorney-General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to provide him with details, after the British High Commissioner reported Parliament's Speaker Anita Among of owning houses in London, which have not been declared to the IGG.

The UK has also put sanctions on the Speaker, and two other ministers, accusing them of involvement in corruption.

The Deputy IGG Dr Patricia Achan Akiria on 9th May wrote to the President, revealing that according to her records, Among has no property in the UK.

The Speaker insists she does not have 'even a pussy cat' in the UK.