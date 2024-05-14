Tanzania Counts Losses As Cyclone Hidaya Sweeps Coastline

Tanzania's government on Thursday announced that five people have died and seven others injured following Cyclone Hidaya sweeping through the country's south-eastern coast on the Indian Ocean, The East African reports.

Cyclone Hidaya landed on Tanzania's coastline on May 4, 2024, adversely affecting Mtwara, Lindi, Coast and Morogoro regions.

About 7,027 households with 18,862 people have been affected, according to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in a statement he issued in parliament on Thursday.

"Effects of the cyclone have been witnessed on infrastructure as some roads and bridges have been swept away by the heavy rains, with electric power poles also destroyed," he said.

ALSO READ: How are districts with likely heavy rain preparing for looming floods?

"Social service structures such as schools and health facilities have also been destroyed," he added.

He further said Cyclone Hidaya has led to the suspension of economic activities along the coastline.

Majaliwa said Lindi-Dar es Salaam highway has been disconnected at a 200-metre section in Somanga.

ALSO READ: 49 people lose lives as Rwanda records 300 disaster cases in two months

"It is estimated that around 2,534 people are stranded. Some passengers and vehicles have returned to Lindi town; others have travelled through the Songea route to Dar es Salaam; while others have returned to Dar es Salaam from Somanga," said Majaliwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Record rain levels

Majaliwa said the weather stations in Kilwa and Mtwara recorded 316 millimetres and 99 millimetres of rain levels respectively, which is are record levels recorded in May, as compared to 96.6 millimetres and 54 millimetres normal rainfall levels.

"Under normal circumstances, the 316 millimetres of rainfall recorded in Kilwa within 36 hours is equivalent to three years' worth of rainfall for May, specifically for 2024, 2025 and 2026," he said.

He said the government is assessing the situation, including damaged electrical infrastructure, repairing roads and constructing temporary bridges.

Majaliwa issued eight directives on disasters management to Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura), and Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).

He also directed disaster management committees to ensure that aid and humanitarian assistance reach respective disaster victims.