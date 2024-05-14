Africa: AllAfrica Celebrates Media Leaders at Excellence Awards and Gala Dinner at Glee Hotel

On May 9th, AllAfrica hosted the AllAfrica Excellence Awards and Gala Dinner at the Glee Hotel in Nairobi. "It is important to recognize and celebrate greatness. This is specially true in the media sector where many sacrifice their life to honor the principles of the Fourth Estate" said Amadou Mahtar Ba, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of AllAfrica. He also highlighted the media's critical role in advancing African development across sectors through the dissemination of important information that serves to inform the public, keep those in power accountable, and facilitate societal discourse that influences positively the trajectory of African development.

The 2024 AllAfrica Excellence Awards were presented in 6 categories. The winners are:

Titan Leadership Award:

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

President African Development Bank

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Igigayehou Sebhatu

Veteran journalist and founder of ZAMI FM, Ethiopia

Hassan Alaoui, Founder of Maroc Diplomatique in Morocco

Afif Ben Yedder, journalist and Founder of IC Publications from Tunisia

Chief Olusegun Osoba from Nigeria, journalist and former Ogun State governor in Nigeria

Dr. Sam Amuka, journalist, columnist and publisher Vanguard Newspapers in Nigeria

Purity Macharia, Vice Chair of Royal Media Services in Kenya

Dr. Tami Hultman, Co-founder AllAfrica

Reed Kramer, Co-founder AllAfrica

Marie Roger Biloa, CEO and Chair of Africa International Media Group, MRB Productions & MRB Networks.com

Gwen Lister, award winning journalist, author, publisher and anti-apartheid activist in Namibia

Patrick Quarcoo, Founder and CEO of Radio Africa Group in Kenya

African Import-Export Bank Award:

Boason Omofaye from THISDAY, in Nigeria.

AllAfrica and ONE Campaign Newsroom Innovation Youth Challenge Awards:

Dixon Yiadom (Winner), Radio Presenter (Liberia)

Nelago Johannes (1st runner up), Country Director- Federation of African Law Students (Namibia)

Ayomide Agbaje (2nd runner up), Co-founder of TechGyant (Nigeria)

African Capacity Building Foundation Award:

Emmanuel Dogbevi, Managing Editor, Ghana Business News and Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa (Ghana)

Wangarĩ Maathai Young Journalist Award:

Hope Nabalayo (Winner), Journalist & TV Producer at UNC TV (University of Nairobi Channel) Kenya

Zachary Nyakweba (1st runner Up), Journalist at Nation Media Group (Kenya)

Kairu Karega (2nd runner Up), Multimedia Journalist at The University of Nairobi Channel (UNC) TV and Radio (Kenya)

The night was a great success with media leaders from 48 African countries coming together to celebrate remarkable contributions. The tone of the evening is best captured by the words of wisdom shared by Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Marie Roger Biloa in her acceptance speech "When you share something tangible you divide it, but when you share something intangible you multiply it".

About AllAfrica:

