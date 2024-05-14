Tunisia: WB Willing to Support Tunisia in Implementing Its Socio-Economic Programmes

Tunis — Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region Nadir Abdellatif Mohammed voiced satisfaction at the level of relations between his institution and Tunisia.

During a meeting held on Monday with Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, the official pointed out the Bank's willingness to support Tunisia and help it implement its socio-economic programmes, and to contribute to the provision of the necessary technical resources.

Nemsia voiced for her part, satisfaction at the cooperation between the two sides, reiterating willingness to further scale it up and diversify it, notably over the next period.

The minister also underlined the importance of WB-financed programmes and projects aimed at improving the business climate, combating financial exclusion and facilitating SME access to funding sources in order to boost investment and resume the normal pace of economic activity, according to a Finance Department press release issued on Monday.

Nemsia further underlined the State's determination to press ahead with reforms based on national guidelines and priorities, with a view to achieving financial stability, gradually bringing financial balances under control, and preserving and consolidating social achievements by enhancing the State's social role and ensuring peace and social equity.

Accompanied by a delegation headed by the WB Resident Representative, Nadir Abdellatif Mohammed also discussed with the Finance Minister the follow-up of cooperation programmes between Tunisia and the WB, as well as the progress of financial and technical projects.