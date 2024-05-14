Tunisia: WB Willing to Support Tunisia in Implementing Its Socio-Economic Programmes

14 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region Nadir Abdellatif Mohammed voiced satisfaction at the level of relations between his institution and Tunisia.

During a meeting held on Monday with Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, the official pointed out the Bank's willingness to support Tunisia and help it implement its socio-economic programmes, and to contribute to the provision of the necessary technical resources.

Nemsia voiced for her part, satisfaction at the cooperation between the two sides, reiterating willingness to further scale it up and diversify it, notably over the next period.

The minister also underlined the importance of WB-financed programmes and projects aimed at improving the business climate, combating financial exclusion and facilitating SME access to funding sources in order to boost investment and resume the normal pace of economic activity, according to a Finance Department press release issued on Monday.

Nemsia further underlined the State's determination to press ahead with reforms based on national guidelines and priorities, with a view to achieving financial stability, gradually bringing financial balances under control, and preserving and consolidating social achievements by enhancing the State's social role and ensuring peace and social equity.

Accompanied by a delegation headed by the WB Resident Representative, Nadir Abdellatif Mohammed also discussed with the Finance Minister the follow-up of cooperation programmes between Tunisia and the WB, as well as the progress of financial and technical projects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.