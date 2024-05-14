Uganda: IGG to Hand Over Report On Speaker's Assets

The spokesperson of the office of the inspectorate of government, ms Munira Ali, has revealed they will today submit a report on the wealth of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to the President.

President Museveni wrote to the inspector generals office after the government of United Kingdom said they were moving to bloke the Speaker's assets in the United Kingdom.

The president demanded to know whether these alledged assets actually exist and whether they were declared by the speaker as per the Leadership Code Act.