Namibia: Govt Approves Oranjemund's Housing Scheme

Keetmanshoop — The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has approved the low-cost housing scheme for the Oranjemund Town Council's 56 houses set to be constructed in phase one.

Minister Erastus Uutoni made this revelation, saying the initiative aims to create a safe and thriving environment for all residents.

The construction of the houses will be fully-funded by the town council for N$6 million.

He said while Oranjemund has a rich history and a vibrant community, it is no secret that the town faces a significant housing shortage, a challenge that requires concerted efforts from both the public and private sectors, as well as from community stakeholders.

The Oranjemund Town Council has serviced about 327 erven in Extension 10, of which 227 are designated for residential use, with an effort to alleviate overcrowding and offer new housing prospects for residents.

In the Extension 6 residential area, the council has about 75 erven set aside for business and industrial purposes, fostering economic growth and creating jobs, while Extension 7 has 104 erven available, dedicated to middle- to high-income housing. The minister yesterday handed over 50 houses to new owners at the town, built by the town council in collaboration with the Shack Dwellers' Federation of Namibia (SDFN), while 85 new erven were handed over to the federation to construct houses.

Uutoni said the government remains committed to the task of delivering affordable housing to as many Namibians as possible.

"This is a critical step towards ensuring that every family has a safe place to call home.

I encourage the SDFN to maintain its commitment to delivering quality homes to its beneficiaries.

The work we do in housing development is not just about constructing buildings; it is about building hope, stability and opportunity for families," he said.

-Nampa