South Africa's Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 32.9 Percent Just Before 29 May Polls

South Africa's jobless rate increased by 0.8 of a percentage point between the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2024.

The data, revealed by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday, 14 May, is the last Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) before the 29 May polls. South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024, according to Stats SA.

This showed an increase by 0.8 of a percentage point from 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Jobs have emerged as one of the big hot-button issues of the 2024 elections, trumping 2019 electioneering touchpoints like gender-based violence and land expropriation. This is a blow to the ruling party, which would have been hoping for more positive figures to share with voters so close to the 29 May polls.

The first three months of this year have been marked by a period of substantially less load shedding compared with the same period last year. Two weeks before South Africa's general elections, the lights are on. The country has now had 49 consecutive days without load shedding, the longest streak in more than a year. See The Outlier here.

However, the power streak seems to have had little effect on South Africa's jobless rate.

In a presentation accompanying the data, Stats SA said