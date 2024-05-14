Uganda Signs Free Movement Protocol in IGAD Region

14 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Kitone

Uganda has signed the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region.

The protocol aims to stimulate higher volumes of regional trade and ease labor mobility among member states.

Uganda becomes the fourth state to ratify the free movement protocol within the IGAD region, following Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Foreign Minister Gen. Hajji Abubaker Jeje Odongo reaffirmed Uganda's unwavering commitment to enhancing regional integration and fostering trade and development.

Speaking at the protocol signing ceremony, Minister Odongo emphasized Uganda's dedication to promoting regional trade and integration, stating,

"It is useless for us to exist as an organization if we do not prioritize regional cooperation and economic growth."

The signing ceremony, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. Hajji Abubaker Jeje Odongo, marks a significant step towards realizing the goals of eased free movement of persons within the IGAD region.

