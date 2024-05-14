Somalia: NCC Meeting Begins in Mogadishu

The National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting today began at Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is chairing the conference that brings together regional leaders and Banadir governor.

According to a statement from Somali government, the meeting is covering wide range of critical issues including combatting terrorism, finalization of the federal constitution among other key agendas.

South West State, Jubbaland, Hirshabelle , Galmudug and Khatumo States leaders arrived in the city on Monday to participate in the meeting.

Conspicuously absent from the meeting is Puntland State that has had dispute with the Federal government since President Mohamud assumed office in May 2022.

Recently, the NCC meeting was postponed indefinitely due to technical grounds.