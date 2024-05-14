South Africa: Condolences for Motsuenyane Family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the Motsuenyane family following the death of Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane.

She died a day following the funeral of her husband, Dr Sam Motsuenyane.

"As South Africans, we stand by the Motsuenyanes in your moment of compounded loss.

"Sam and Jocelyn Motsuenyane are icons of their generation whose belief in education and entrepreneurship as keys to self-realisation and reliance sustained communities and contributed to the inclusive economy we continue to build today.

"May they rest together in peace at the end of a life of service and upliftment and a union they shared for 70 years," President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Ma Motsuenyane was an anti-Apartheid activist listed in the records of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as someone who suffered gross violation of human rights under that regime.

Her home was petrol bombed - and subsequently lost in March 1986 - by members of the Bophuthatswana Police at Winterveld in the Bophuthatswana homeland.

She was part of a group attempting to organise a meeting between the community and the Winterveld Community Council to address grievances relating to police harassment.

Her husband, Dr Sam Motsuenyane, was a revered black business pioneer.

He was the co-founder of the pivotal National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (NAFCOC) and played a leading role in the establishment of African Bank - both at the height of apartheid.

Ma Motsuenyane is expected to be buried later this week.