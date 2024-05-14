South Africa: President Congratulates Springbok Women Team

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the Springbok Women national rugby team on winning the Rugby Africa Women's Cup and advancing to the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

"Well done to our Springbok Women for adding another trophy to our national trophy cabinet," the President said on Tuesday.

The Springbok Women beat Madagascar 46-17 at home in Antananarivo at the weekend to retain their African championship.

This victory qualifies Africa's top team for next year's Rugby World Cup and the WXV 2 tournament, which South Africa will host in September 2024.

Organised by World Rugby, this tournament will see South Africa compete against the national teams of Scotland, Italy, the United States, Japan and Samoa in the second tier of this three-tier international competition.

"Alongside the Springboks and Banyana Banyana, our Springbok Women make us proud on the field of play and showcase the strides we have made in the development of the women of our nation during our 30 years of freedom. Congratulations once more to the team on the field, the technical staff and SA Rugby," President Ramaphosa said.