South Africa: SA Extends Condolences to the People of Afghanistan

Government has extended its condolences to the people of Afghanistan following flash floods that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

The floods have also destroyed homes and killed livestock.

"South Africa extends heartfelt condolences to the people of Afghanistan following these flash floods and offers our deepest sympathy to those families who lost their loved ones as well as their homes.

"The thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Afghanistan," the Presidency said in a statement.

The statement expressed solidarity with the people of the Central Asian country.

"The Government and the people of South Africa stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy and laud the emergency rescue and medical personnel in their tireless rescue efforts," the Presidency said.