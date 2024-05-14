South Africa: SA Extends Condolences to the People of Afghanistan

14 May 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has extended its condolences to the people of Afghanistan following flash floods that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

The floods have also destroyed homes and killed livestock.

"South Africa extends heartfelt condolences to the people of Afghanistan following these flash floods and offers our deepest sympathy to those families who lost their loved ones as well as their homes.

"The thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Afghanistan," the Presidency said in a statement.

The statement expressed solidarity with the people of the Central Asian country.

"The Government and the people of South Africa stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy and laud the emergency rescue and medical personnel in their tireless rescue efforts," the Presidency said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.